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Guilford Democrats warn property tax amendment could hurt schools

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published September 29, 2026 at 4:37 PM EDT
Guilford democratic representatives sit on stage at a town hall about public school funding
Courtesy Indivisible Guilford County
The Guilford County Association of Educators hosted a town hall Monday night focused on public school funding challenges.

Democratic candidates in Guilford County say a constitutional amendment on the fall ballot could hurt public schools.

In November, North Carolina voters will decide whether state lawmakers set limits on how much local governments can increase property taxes.

Supporters say it could cut down on rising costs for individuals. But Sen. Gladys Robinson was one of several panelists at a town hall on Monday who warned of the amendment’s potential harm.

“It makes a difference for the county commissioners to be able to appropriate funds to provide services," Robinson said. "And education is a primary service that they do, so we can't afford to have that limited.”

Rep. Tracy Clark compared the proposal to the state’s recent property tax moratorium in Guilford, which left the school district with $14 million less in county funding than expected.

“Think about how exacerbated it's going to be if the state continues to put this cap and make it even worse for the counties," Clark said.

The Guilford County Association of Educators hosted the town hall as a way for the community to discuss public school funding challenges with elected officials.

Organizers say Republican representatives Alan Branson and John Blust, as well as County Commissioner Pat Tillman, were invited but did not attend.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz