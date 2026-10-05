Members of the N.C. House serve two-year terms and must be at least 21 years old, a qualified voter of the state, and a district resident for one year before the election. They vote on legislation, serve on committees, and help shape the state budget alongside their Senate counterparts.

District 83 spans parts of Cabarrus and Rowan Counties, including Kannapolis, which is a mix of suburban and more traditionally rural, small-town areas.

Republican incumbent Grant Campbell, a physician and Army veteran, faces Democrat Johnnie Jones after Democrat Cortez Ferrell withdrew from the race.

N.C. House of Representatives 83 Candidates

Grant Campbell

Party: Republican

Incumbent: Yes

Age: 55

Previous experience in elected office: N.C. House of Representatives District 83 (2024-present)

Occupation: Physician (Obstetrician-Gynecologist), Atrium Health

Description:

Campbell describes himself as a "physician and soldier." His top issues include reducing taxes and government spending, expanding healthcare access and veterans' services and strengthening community college and workforce education. He says "this model of rising government debt, excessive spending and growing taxation is not sustainable" and believes the government should "take less of the people's money" to stimulate the economy. An Independent Tribune article from a previous election said his top priority is confronting inflation driven by "lack of spending discipline of the government." Campbell was the first primary sponsor of 15 bills in the most recent legislative session including bills that support fertility treatments for cancer patients, enable optometrists to practice telehealth, and reduce medical licensing fees.

Other personal:

Campbell is from Sanford and was raised by a single mother. He joined the U.S. Army after 9/11 and served as a military doctor. He is an ob-gyn and said in a video interview he has delivered 8,000 children in his career. He lives in Kannapolis with his wife. He has two children and is the author of a self-published novel . Campbell has a B.A. and M.D. from UNC Chapel Hill.

Candidate Website

Johnnie Jones

Party: Democrat

Incumbent: No

Age: 67

Previous experience in elected office: None

Occupation: Retired from the film and motorsports industry

Description:

Jones describes himself as a “simple, hard-working guy.” His key concerns are the “economic hardships” that residents face, AI data centers that “deplete water systems and deforest every acre of land they buy,” and school vouchers which he sees as “one of the biggest threats to our public education.” He is also a former union member and believes that workers have a right to fair wages.

Other personal:

Jones lives in Davidson. He is married and has two adult children and four granddaughters. He retired to care for his wife following a cancer diagnosis.