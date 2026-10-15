North Carolina drought conditions improve slightly following Hurricane Isaias

Hurricane Isaias dropped more than 8 inches of rain across North Carolina, but data shows it’s only made a small dent in the statewide drought.

Parts of Guilford and Rockingham Counties that were in the worst category of drought have gone down a level and are now in extreme drought.

The majority of the state is still experiencing severe or extreme drought conditions. Areas of Western North Carolina and the High Country, however, are experiencing only slight drought conditions or none at all.

Officials recommend counties in extreme drought follow water shortage response plans. Both Greensboro and Reidsville implemented restrictions earlier this week.