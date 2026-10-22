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Traditional or early start? WS/FCS seeks school calendar feedback

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published October 22, 2026 at 4:35 PM EDT
Child marks August calendar
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Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is seeking feedback on school calendars for the next two years.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is looking for community feedback as officials plan school calendars for the next two years.

This academic year, the district went with a traditional calendar in line with state law, with a start date in late August.

But for the previous two years, the school board opted for an early start, which allowed students to finish their first semester before leaving for winter break.

A district survey asks community members to weigh in on whether students should have a traditional start date with the year ending in June, or start two weeks early and end in late May.

The survey is available on the district's website in English and Spanish. The school board will consider the calendar options at its Oct. 27 meeting.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz