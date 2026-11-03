Federal election monitors present in three NC counties

State officials say the presence of federal election monitors in three counties today shouldn't alarm voters.

At a press conference this morning, State Board of Elections Executive Director Sam Hayes said Alamance, Wake and Mecklenburg counties have each been assigned two federal monitors.

He also said a small number of U.S. House election observers will be present in Congressional Districts 1 and 11, which cover parts of northeastern and western North Carolina.

“The presence of these monitors should not be interpreted as an indication that there are problems with North Carolina's elections, or that they are being improperly influenced," he said.

Hayes noted DOJ monitors were also present in Alamance, Wake and Mecklenburg counties in 2024. But he said he didn't have further insight into why they were selected.

