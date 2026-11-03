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NEWS BRIEFS

Hornets lose fourth straight, fall to Pistons at home

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published November 3, 2026 at 7:29 AM EST

The Charlotte Hornets dropped their fourth straight game Monday night, losing 124-91 to the Detroit Pistons at Spectrum Center.

Four Hornets scored in double figures, led by forward Brandon Miller with 17 points. Guard Coby White added seven points in his return from injury.

White said turnovers continue to disrupt Charlotte's offense and prevent the team from establishing a consistent rhythm.

“I think we had some solid looks tonight when we didn’t turn it over, and some looks that didn’t fall,” White said. “But like I said, it’s hard to score points and get a flow offensively if we’re averaging however many points off turnovers, or however many turnovers a game, 20-plus at least.”

Charlotte committed 25 turnovers in the loss, compared with 14 for Detroit.
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Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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