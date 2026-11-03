Hornets lose fourth straight, fall to Pistons at home

The Charlotte Hornets dropped their fourth straight game Monday night, losing 124-91 to the Detroit Pistons at Spectrum Center.

Four Hornets scored in double figures, led by forward Brandon Miller with 17 points. Guard Coby White added seven points in his return from injury.

White said turnovers continue to disrupt Charlotte's offense and prevent the team from establishing a consistent rhythm.

“I think we had some solid looks tonight when we didn’t turn it over, and some looks that didn’t fall,” White said. “But like I said, it’s hard to score points and get a flow offensively if we’re averaging however many points off turnovers, or however many turnovers a game, 20-plus at least.”

Charlotte committed 25 turnovers in the loss, compared with 14 for Detroit.