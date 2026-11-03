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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte Water lifts mandatory restrictions as drought conditions improve

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published November 3, 2026 at 12:01 PM EST

Charlotte Water has lifted its mandatory water-use restrictions as drought conditions continue to improve across the Catawba-Wateree River Basin.

The utility moved to voluntary conservation measures on Monday following improvements in lake levels and other regional drought indicators.

Customers are still being encouraged to limit nonessential water use. Charlotte Water recommends watering lawns no more than twice a week and doing so during overnight hours.

Officials said the region's water supply is recovering but emphasized that conservation remains important as they continue monitoring water levels.
Energy & Environment
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.