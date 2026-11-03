Charlotte Water lifts mandatory restrictions as drought conditions improve

Charlotte Water has lifted its mandatory water-use restrictions as drought conditions continue to improve across the Catawba-Wateree River Basin.

The utility moved to voluntary conservation measures on Monday following improvements in lake levels and other regional drought indicators.

Customers are still being encouraged to limit nonessential water use. Charlotte Water recommends watering lawns no more than twice a week and doing so during overnight hours.

Officials said the region's water supply is recovering but emphasized that conservation remains important as they continue monitoring water levels.