Mooresville approves 12-month moratorium on new data center projects
Mooresville is the latest North Carolina community to implement a moratorium on new data center projects.
WJZY reports that commissioners voted unanimously Monday night to impose a 12-month pause on new applications for the facilities.
Town leaders said they want to find a balance between supporting business growth and addressing potential environmental and electrical impacts associated with data centers.
According to WJZY, 56 other municipalities across North Carolina have adopted data center moratoriums.