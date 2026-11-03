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NEWS BRIEFS

Mooresville approves 12-month moratorium on new data center projects

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published November 3, 2026 at 7:23 AM EST

Mooresville is the latest North Carolina community to implement a moratorium on new data center projects.

WJZY reports that commissioners voted unanimously Monday night to impose a 12-month pause on new applications for the facilities.

Town leaders said they want to find a balance between supporting business growth and addressing potential environmental and electrical impacts associated with data centers.

According to WJZY, 56 other municipalities across North Carolina have adopted data center moratoriums.
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WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports