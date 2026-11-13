Greensboro voters approve funding for Washington Street Bridge replacement

The city of Greensboro is one step closer to reopening the Washington Street Bridge after voters narrowly approved $7 million in transportation bonds.

The city closed the overpass over Murrow Boulevard last November after a routine inspection revealed several flaws in the structure.

Since then, community members have anxiously awaited its reopening, including Phillip Marsh, who operates a business on East Washington Street. He said the closure has caused an increase in crime and made it harder for police to reach the area.

“First and foremost, this corridor being opened back up and things moving quickly helps assist public safety to create a safe downtown district for everyone," he said.

Marsh said he wants city officials to take community input into account when shaping the project.

It could still be a while before the project’s development kicks off. The Greensboro Department of Transportation says construction will take a year, and a contractor hasn’t been selected yet.