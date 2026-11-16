Gracie's Corner: Tiny Desk Concert

The first time I heard a Gracie's Corner song, it stopped me in my tracks. The beat cranked so hard that I rushed over to see what my niece was watching. "This can't be for toddlers," I thought. Turns out I was being introduced to a platform that is educational, empowering and, yes, age-appropriate. It's not often that an animated series makes music that grown folks actually enjoy, but this family production out of Houston, Texas, has changed the way so many hear nursery rhymes.

Graceyn Hollingsworth, the inspiration and voice behind Gracie, came to the Tiny Desk properly prepped. The series was created with Graceyn's parents, Dr. Javoris Hollingsworth and Dr. Arlene Gordon-Hollingsworth, when they noticed a lack of Black representation in children's programming. Both parents watched proudly from the Tiny Desk sidelines as 13-year-old Graceyn led the band through a high-energy, beat-heavy set that had kids and adults dancing and singing along.

The little ones could hardly contain themselves when the costumed versions of Gracie and Derrick joined for "Phonics Song," "Elephant Song" and "Veggie Dance." Then Houston rap legend Paul Wall popped up for "Wheels on the Bus (H-Town Remix)," and the grown-ups got just as loud. By the end, the whole room was smiling and moving, soaking in a moment that showed what learning, inclusion, hard work and Black girl magic look like when they come together.

SET LIST

"Row, Row, Row Your Boat"

"Money Song"

"Phonics Song"

"Elephant Song"

"The Ants Go Marching"

"Dinosaur Song"

"The Birthday Song"

"Wheels on the Bus (H-Town Remix) (feat. Paul Wall)"

"Veggie Dance"

MUSICIANS

Graceyn Hollingsworth: vocals

Paul Wall: vocals

Anthony "Boogie" Nicholson: bass, keys, music director

Cody Smith: guitar

Dre Jones: keys

Larry "G Beats" Grant Jr.: drums

Aldarian "Pnut" Mayes: drums

Christelle Pascal: background vocals

De'Ja Davis: background vocals

Kierston Hall: costumed dancer

Jada Dean: costumed dancer

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Alanté Serene

Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant

Audio Engineer/Mix: Josephine Nyounai

Creative Director: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Kara Frame, Mitra I. Arthur

Audio Engineer: Becky Brown

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Director, Music Visuals: Becky Lettenberger

Photographer: Lexy Beale

Tiny Desk Team: Josh Newell, Felix Contreras

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Vice President, Music: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

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