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NEWS BRIEFS

NC attorney general warns gas sellers to pass along gas tax savings

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published October 14, 2026 at 9:22 AM EDT

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson is warning gas retailers that they must pass along savings from the temporary suspension of the state’s gas tax.

The state’s 41-cent-per-gallon tax on gasoline and diesel was suspended Saturday and will remain suspended through Nov. 30 under a law passed by the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Josh Stein.

Jackson sent letters Tuesday to gas retailers and distributors informing them that the law requires the tax savings to be passed on to customers. He also spoke to reporters about enforcement.

“There’s a lot of public data on gas stations and the prices that they’re charging, and historically the prices that they have charged,” Jackson said. “We’re going to have a very good sense of how much they were charging before the suspension and how much they’re charging now and after they take their next delivery. It’s going to be pretty easy to spot extreme outliers here, and when we see those outliers, we will react.”

Stations pay the tax when they receive a new fuel delivery. Many stations are still selling gas purchased before the suspension took effect, when the tax had already been paid.

Prices are expected to decrease as stations receive new deliveries.
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Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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