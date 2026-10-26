Seeking workers, American Airlines, Aviation Institute of Maintenance partner in Charlotte

American Airlines is looking for more mechanics and maintenance workers to keep up its fleet in Charlotte.

The airline is funding $25,000 in scholarships for Charlotte-area high school seniors enrolled in AIM’s dual-credit aviation maintenance program.

The partnership also includes a 10% tuition discount for anyone working at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, regardless of their employer. AIM says that could save workers an average of about five-thousand dollars over the course of their training.

Students will also get mentorship from American Airlines maintenance technicians, access to the airline’s maintenance facilities and, for top-performing graduates, guaranteed job interviews after earning their FAA certification.

American says the effort is designed to strengthen the pipeline of skilled aviation maintenance workers. The airline has about 800 FAA-licensed maintenance technicians based at Charlotte Douglas.