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NEWS BRIEFS

Seeking workers, American Airlines, Aviation Institute of Maintenance partner in Charlotte

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published October 26, 2026 at 7:55 PM EDT
American Airlines
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American Airlines

American Airlines is looking for more mechanics and maintenance workers to keep up its fleet in Charlotte.

The airline is funding $25,000 in scholarships for Charlotte-area high school seniors enrolled in AIM’s dual-credit aviation maintenance program.

The partnership also includes a 10% tuition discount for anyone working at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, regardless of their employer. AIM says that could save workers an average of about five-thousand dollars over the course of their training.

Students will also get mentorship from American Airlines maintenance technicians, access to the airline’s maintenance facilities and, for top-performing graduates, guaranteed job interviews after earning their FAA certification.

American says the effort is designed to strengthen the pipeline of skilled aviation maintenance workers. The airline has about 800 FAA-licensed maintenance technicians based at Charlotte Douglas.
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Business American Airlines
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.