Higher interest rates and construction costs have stalled many projects, but a new, 420-unit apartment tower — one of the city’s biggest — just broke ground on South Boulevard. On this week’s BizWorthy, Ely Portillo spoke with the Charlotte Ledger’s Tony Mecia about that new project and more of the latest business news headlines from the past week.

Ely Portillo: Tony, South Boulevard has been one of the hottest parts of the city for years now in terms of development. What makes the tower that just broke ground in Dilworth there notable?

Tony Mecia: Well, I’d say a couple of things, Ely. First off, it’s been kind of slow going for building new towers compared to the pace that we saw in Charlotte, you know, three, four, five years ago. There are just fewer cranes in the skyline. A lot of that has to do with interest rates. The environment for building new towers is a little tougher. But this one, this one is technically in Dilworth. It’s on the Dilworth side of South Boulevard. You know, a lot of the construction, a lot of the development has gone really more in South End proper.

Portillo: And this site’s redevelopment has been a long time in the making. The CEO of Centrum, the company behind it, told your colleague, Ashley Fay, that one of the biggest challenges right now to actually breaking ground is the higher returns that real estate projects have to earn compared to 2021 when they bought the site. How is that influencing development around the city?

Mecia: Yeah, it’s really slowing things down. I think you had a period of time in Charlotte where things were just coming out of the ground like crazy. It’s really slowed down a lot. Construction costs are higher; interest rates are higher. The thing you hear a lot from developers is that projects that would have penciled — that’s the lingo they like to use for “making the numbers work.” The numbers don’t pencil now like they did a few years ago.

Portillo: On to executive pay. You reported this week that the CEO of Atrium Health’s parent company, Gene Woods, got a raise.

Mecia: Yes, Gene Woods, the CEO of Advocate Health, which is the parent of Atrium Health, got a 10% raise in 2025. He received $25.8 million in 2024. That’s up to 28.3 million in 2025. And if you look at what Atrium has done under Gene Wood’s leadership, they’ve merged with a health care company to become Advocate Health. They’ve grown into one of the largest healthcare companies in the country.

They’re building the Pearl, the medical innovation campus. I think the argument would be, while certainly that’s a lot of money and a healthy raise, that’s sort of what you have to pay to get executives like Gene Woods.

Portillo: Some bad news this week for potential home buyers. There’s a new report out from UNC Charlotte about housing affordability, and I want to read one of the key findings that you summarized. The annual household income needed to buy a median-priced $450,000 home is now $160,410, more than double the income needed to buy the median-priced home in 2020. Wow. Was there any good news for potential homebuyers in this report? Any hope that this improves anytime soon? And what’s driving this?

Mecia: Like you said, some pretty surprising, almost shocking numbers: that in order to afford that median-priced house, you need to earn $160,000 a year to not pay more than about one-third of your income for housing. I mean, that’s a pretty staggering figure. The author of the report said he didn’t really want to make a bunch of predictions, but he did note there are a few bright spots.

One of those would be that rents have been fairly flat to moving a little bit down. So if you’re renting an apartment or renting a house, those are not going up as significantly.

The other piece of it is, the market has been for housing sales has also been a little flatter.

There were some go-go times a few years ago where prices were just really going up. That’s largely moderated now. I mean, there’s some downsides to that, of course, as well. But the houses are certainly expensive. I think a lot of this is being driven by the more expensive side of the market, the million-dollar, $2 million-plus houses. Those seem to be selling pretty well.

So those can kind of throw off the numbers sometimes, but certainly, you’re seeing some struggles with finding affordable houses. Finding houses for first-time home buyers in Charlotte proper is getting very tough. So yeah, it’s kind of grim out there.

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