Charlotte Talks continued discussions of issues important to NC communities in 2021

Since 1998, Charlotte Talks has been producing meaningful dialogue around important issues shaping the Charlotte area and the Carolinas. This past year was no exception. The show's team brought in government leaders, community experts, reporters and many more to make sense of the news that was happening. Here are some of this year’s talk show highlights.

The ongoing series Mike and the Mayor kicked off in January with Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles joining the show regularly throughout the year to discuss the many things going on in the fast-growing Queen City .

In March, we teamed up with our friends at public radio stations across the state to reflect on the first year of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with a statewide special episode .

Over the summer, the Charlotte Talks team took the Mike and the Mayor series on the virtual road meeting with mayors of 17 towns surrounding Charlotte .

With June also came WFAE’s 40th anniversary. To help celebrate our anniversary and recognize just how far Charlotte has come over the last four decades, we looked back at some of the most impactful events, ideas and people that have shaped the city over the past 40 years .

Starting in August, medical experts and researchers joined the show to discuss the 11-part series The Price We Pay . Looking at how the rising costs of health care in America are affecting the care people seek .

We also tried something a little different. We had an unfiltered and open-ended conversation about being Black in America and how systemic racism is ingrained in the United States .