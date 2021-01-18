Mayor Vi Lyles Reacts To Violence At The U.S. Capitol, Latest City Council Developments

Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021

This edition of Charlotte Talks was originally recorded on Jan. 13, 2021.

Mayor Vi Lyles is back with us for her first visit of the year.

We get her reaction to this month’s storming of the U.S. Capitol and get the latest Charlotte City Council news.

Members had a lot on their plates at last week’s council meeting and at their strategy retreat — from the 1-cent sales tax for transit to council members running in nonpartisan elections.

We talk about that, about council member James Mitchell’s decision to resign and more.

Guest:

Vi Lyles, Mayor of Charlotte (@CLTMayor)

