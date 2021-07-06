© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Lake Norman-Area Mayors Talk Growth And Regional Cooperation

Published July 7, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT
Lake_Norman_-_Peninsula_Yacht_Club.jpg
Lake Norman Mike - Real Estate / Wikimedia Commons
/

We're kicking off a series of conversations with town mayors from around the Charlotte region, beginning with three mayors from the Lake Norman region.

As a group, the mayors of Huntersville, Cornelius and Davidson wrestle with issues of growth, of infrastructure and transportation, affordable housing and with their identities as separate towns in the Lake Norman region.

In Huntersville, mayor John Aneralla is working on downtown redevelopment in the form of several public and private projects in the works. We'll talk about his vision for a downtown in a town that spans several exits on I-77.

In Cornelius, mayor Woody Washam is also grappling with issues of growth, affordable housing and several downtown and other development projects, including the Cain Center for the Arts.

And in Davidson, mayor Rusty Knox is working on a new town hall, several development projects, and has started a pedestrian safety task force after another pedestrian fatality on Main Street.

Mike Collins will cover those issues and much more with the Lake Norman-area mayors in the first of our "Mike and the Mayors" Summer Series.

GUESTS:

· John Aneralla, mayor of Huntersville

· Woody Washam, mayor of Cornelius

· Rusty Knox, mayor of Davidson

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
See stories by Wendy Herkey