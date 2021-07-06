Lake Norman-Area Mayors Talk Growth And Regional Cooperation

We're kicking off a series of conversations with town mayors from around the Charlotte region, beginning with three mayors from the Lake Norman region.

As a group, the mayors of Huntersville, Cornelius and Davidson wrestle with issues of growth, of infrastructure and transportation, affordable housing and with their identities as separate towns in the Lake Norman region.

In Huntersville, mayor John Aneralla is working on downtown redevelopment in the form of several public and private projects in the works. We'll talk about his vision for a downtown in a town that spans several exits on I-77.

In Cornelius, mayor Woody Washam is also grappling with issues of growth, affordable housing and several downtown and other development projects, including the Cain Center for the Arts.

And in Davidson, mayor Rusty Knox is working on a new town hall, several development projects, and has started a pedestrian safety task force after another pedestrian fatality on Main Street.

Mike Collins will cover those issues and much more with the Lake Norman-area mayors in the first of our "Mike and the Mayors" Summer Series.

GUESTS:

· John Aneralla, mayor of Huntersville

· Woody Washam, mayor of Cornelius

· Rusty Knox, mayor of Davidson

