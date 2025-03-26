Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintend recommends budget for upcoming fiscal year

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Crystal Hill is recommending a nearly $2.1 billion budget for the coming fiscal year.

CMS officials have repeatedly warned that this year’s budget will be tight, with potential county and state revenue shortfalls and ongoing uncertainty about cuts to federal funding.

Hill’s final budget recommendation has an average 5% increase to the local teacher salary supplement, but freezes 40 vacant teaching positions and cuts $3.8 million from the district’s central office budget.