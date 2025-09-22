© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

One month after her death, vigil held for Iryna Zarutska

WFAE | By Palmer Magri
Published September 22, 2025 at 11:04 PM EDT
Community members gathered at the East/West Boulevard station one month after the fatal stabbing of Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee who was killed on the Charlotte light rail on Aug. 22, 2025.
Palmer Magri
/
WFAE
Community members gathered at the East/West station to pay rememberence to Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee, who was fatally stabbed on the Charlotte light rail on Aug. 22, 2025.

A vigil was held Monday night for Iryna Zarutska, the 23-year-old Ukrainian woman fatally stabbed while riding the Charlotte light rail a month ago.

The Mecklenburg County Republican Party organized the vigil, along with West Charlotte Ministries, St. Simon Serbian Orthodox Church and New Hope Church, to mark one month since her death. People attended with posters and signs saying "Remember Iryna"

Iryna Zarutska
Crime & Justice
Woman killed on light rail identified as Ukrainian refugee
A 23-year-old woman who was stabbed and killed on the light rail Friday night in South End has been identified as a Ukrainian refugee who recently fled Russia’s war on her home country.

Yelena Stephenson is a friend of Iryna Zarutska’s family and she said she hopes her death wasn't in vain.

“Well, I hope people come out. They speak out. I mean, I mean, this city needs some kind of a resolution and changes in the law.  We cannot have criminals and put the public in danger. Hopefully, her death was not in vain and some changes will come.”

Stephenson spoke about the ways Zarutska was remembered.

“She was sweet, she was kind. She was affectionate. She loved her family. She loved the United States. I mean, that's all I could say. They were thrilled to be here, running away from work, coming here was important for them to stay here, but she wanted a different life.”

More than 100 people gathered at the East/West Boulevard station to remember Iryna Zarutska.
Palmer Magri
/
WFAE
More than 100 people gathered at the East/West Boulevard station to remember Iryna Zarutska.

Co-organizer Addul Ali said the vigil is a way to honor a young woman who came to this country for the American dream

“We're here so that we don't forget what happened in our city, and we're here to honor the life of a young person who came to this country for the American dream that we've all heard about and we all want.”

Kyle Kirby and Bart Noonan closed out the Vigil by asking the city to rename the East/West station, the Iryna Zarutska Light Rail Station, so her legacy will never be forgotten.


SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

WFAE remains committed to our mission: to serve our community with fact-based, nonpartisan journalism. But our ability to do that depends on the strength of the financial response from the communities we serve. Please support our journalism by contributing today.


Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags
Charlotte Area Iryna Zarutska stabbinglight rail
Palmer Magri
As WFAE's digital producer, Palmer Magri provides social media strategy and content while supporting newsroom storytelling across platforms. She holds a degree in journalism, previously served as managing editor of the Queens University News Service, and reported from the 2024 Olympics. She's passionate about local news, community-centered reporting, and clear, engaging storytelling — both visual and written.
See stories by Palmer Magri