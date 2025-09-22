One month after her death, vigil held for Iryna Zarutska

A vigil was held Monday night for Iryna Zarutska, the 23-year-old Ukrainian woman fatally stabbed while riding the Charlotte light rail a month ago.

The Mecklenburg County Republican Party organized the vigil, along with West Charlotte Ministries, St. Simon Serbian Orthodox Church and New Hope Church, to mark one month since her death. People attended with posters and signs saying "Remember Iryna"

Crime & Justice Woman killed on light rail identified as Ukrainian refugee A 23-year-old woman who was stabbed and killed on the light rail Friday night in South End has been identified as a Ukrainian refugee who recently fled Russia’s war on her home country.

Yelena Stephenson is a friend of Iryna Zarutska’s family and she said she hopes her death wasn't in vain.

“Well, I hope people come out. They speak out. I mean, I mean, this city needs some kind of a resolution and changes in the law. We cannot have criminals and put the public in danger. Hopefully, her death was not in vain and some changes will come.”

Stephenson spoke about the ways Zarutska was remembered.

“She was sweet, she was kind. She was affectionate. She loved her family. She loved the United States. I mean, that's all I could say. They were thrilled to be here, running away from work, coming here was important for them to stay here, but she wanted a different life.”

Palmer Magri / WFAE More than 100 people gathered at the East/West Boulevard station to remember Iryna Zarutska.

Co-organizer Addul Ali said the vigil is a way to honor a young woman who came to this country for the American dream

“We're here so that we don't forget what happened in our city, and we're here to honor the life of a young person who came to this country for the American dream that we've all heard about and we all want.”

Kyle Kirby and Bart Noonan closed out the Vigil by asking the city to rename the East/West station, the Iryna Zarutska Light Rail Station, so her legacy will never be forgotten.