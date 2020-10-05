-
The LYNX Blue Line will close Saturday and Sunday for annual maintenance and bus service will be added in place of light rail service, the Charlotte Area…
-
As cities consider building new rail lines and development around existing ones, you often hear concerns about the changes displacing low-income…
-
It's been five months since the light rail extension debuted in north Charlotte. The $1.2 billion project was heralded as the future of Charlotte…
-
Two state transportation policy changes — affecting light rail projects and the I-77 toll lanes — could become law as part of the state budget that passed…
-
Trains were packed on the Lynx Blue Line Extension Friday morning as the $1.2 billion light rail line opened to the public for the first time. There was…
-
Two Charlotte projects won grants from The Knight Cities Challenge to make it easier for people to navigate the city and engage with local government.…
-
Charlotte Area Transit System has begun planning for an overhaul of the region's bus system. CATS CEO John Lewis says the goal of the Envision My Ride…
-
North Carolina legislators are debating the future of state funding for light rail projects. The recently-passed budget includes a $500,000 cap on state…
-
Charlotte Area Transit System CEO Carolyn Flowers will leave the job next month to go to work for the Federal Transit Administration in Washington, D.C.…
-
Public transit riders may soon see the cost of a ticket go up between $.10to$0.40forasinglefareandfrom$0.85to$16.00foramultipleusepass. Charlotte Area…