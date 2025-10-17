© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools makes changes to attendance procedures at some football games

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published October 17, 2025 at 4:05 PM EDT
The Ballantyne Ridge football team practices on its home turf.
James Farrell / WFAE
The Ballantyne Ridge football team practices on its home turf.

It’s Friday night, and that means high school football. But Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has made changes for fans looking to attend high-profile games.

CMS said it will implement additional security measures at some football games that the school district designates as high-profile with extraordinary circumstances. These will be based on large expected crowds, previous incidents at the host school, or a request by the school or law enforcement.

When a game is deemed high-profile, tickets won’t be sold at the game site, and sales will close the day before at 2 p.m. CMS will also cap the number of tickets and add attendance limits, such as barring students from noncompeting schools from entering the game.

Notifications will be sent by 2 p.m. the Monday before those games, following a security-planning meeting.

Kenneth Lee Jr.
