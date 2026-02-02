CATS services delayed until noon Monday

© 2026 WFAE

Because of continued hazardous road conditions across the Charlotte region, the Charlotte Area Transit System will delay the start of bus and Blue Line services Monday until noon. Bus service will operate on detours. Updated route information can be found by clicking this link: View the Inclement Weather Alerts.

Due to the late start time, Express Bus service is suspended. CATS Micro services will begin operating at noon and end at 6 p.m. The Gold Line remains suspended at this time. Special Transportation Services remain operational, and team members will continue to work with customers directly.
