© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte Hornets winning streak ends, four players ejected after on-court brawl

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published February 10, 2026 at 1:53 PM EST

The Charlotte Hornets did not tie the franchise record for 10 consecutive wins last night when they lost to the Detroit Pistons 110-104 at a raucous Spectrum Center. However, they matched the Pistons physicality and served notice that they’ll be a force in the playoff race down the stretch.

An on-court brawl in the third quarter led to the ejections of center Moussa Diabate and forward Miles Bridges along with two Pistons players. Hornets head coach Charles Lee was also ejected in the fourth quarter after arguing a foul call. He said the loss could be a defining moment for his team.

"Freaking great game for us, phenomenal opportunity for us to play the top seed right now are the number one team in the East, team that's been in the playoffs," Lee said.

"They've been tested, they bring a level of physicality and competitiveness to them, and I think they bring out the best of you and I think that overall our guys responded to, every run that they went on, all the physicality, and so I think we got a lot better tonight."

The Hornets will take on the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night in their last game before the All Star break.
Tags
News from the Carolinas Charlotte Hornets
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain