Charlotte Hornets winning streak ends, four players ejected after on-court brawl

The Charlotte Hornets did not tie the franchise record for 10 consecutive wins last night when they lost to the Detroit Pistons 110-104 at a raucous Spectrum Center. However, they matched the Pistons physicality and served notice that they’ll be a force in the playoff race down the stretch.

An on-court brawl in the third quarter led to the ejections of center Moussa Diabate and forward Miles Bridges along with two Pistons players. Hornets head coach Charles Lee was also ejected in the fourth quarter after arguing a foul call. He said the loss could be a defining moment for his team.

"Freaking great game for us, phenomenal opportunity for us to play the top seed right now are the number one team in the East, team that's been in the playoffs," Lee said.

"They've been tested, they bring a level of physicality and competitiveness to them, and I think they bring out the best of you and I think that overall our guys responded to, every run that they went on, all the physicality, and so I think we got a lot better tonight."

The Hornets will take on the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night in their last game before the All Star break.

