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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte City Council Public Safety Committee meeting canceled due to lack of a quorum

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published May 4, 2026 at 4:55 PM EDT

Charlotte City Council is considering bringing back red light cameras to Charlotte.

The city could revisit red-light cameras for the first time in more than two decades. The program started at 24 intersections in 1999, before ending in 2006.

From 2020 to 2025, more than 2700 crashes with an injury were reported at signalized intersections in Charlotte . 63 were fatal or caused serious injuries.

Leaders are weighing two options: having the city cover upfront costs, or pursuing an interlocal agreement with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools that would require action from the General Assembly.

Officials say installing cameras at 10 intersections would cost about $600,000 a year. The city council’s Public Safety Committee had planned to take up the issue Monday afternoon, but the meeting was canceled due to a lack of a quorum.
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News from the Carolinas Charlotte City CouncilMecklenburg CountyRed Light Cameras
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.