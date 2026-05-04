Charlotte City Council Public Safety Committee meeting canceled due to lack of a quorum

Charlotte City Council is considering bringing back red light cameras to Charlotte.

The city could revisit red-light cameras for the first time in more than two decades. The program started at 24 intersections in 1999, before ending in 2006.

From 2020 to 2025, more than 2700 crashes with an injury were reported at signalized intersections in Charlotte . 63 were fatal or caused serious injuries.

Leaders are weighing two options: having the city cover upfront costs, or pursuing an interlocal agreement with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools that would require action from the General Assembly.

Officials say installing cameras at 10 intersections would cost about $600,000 a year. The city council’s Public Safety Committee had planned to take up the issue Monday afternoon, but the meeting was canceled due to a lack of a quorum.