TSA introduces e-Gate technology at Charlotte Douglas

Travelers flying out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport may notice a new feature this summer at TSA checkpoints.

The Transportation Security Administration has installed electronic gates in eight TSA PreCheck lanes as part of a pilot program aimed at improving security and speeding up passenger screening. The gates work alongside TSA officers to verify travelers before they enter the checkpoint.

TSA Regional Spokesperson Carter Langston said since opening the new gates, passengers have responded well to the new technology.

"People are really happy with it," Langston said. "It does add quite a bit of efficiency in the checkpoint operation from from several perspectives, time being one of them."

TSA reminds travelers to have a REAL ID-compliant identification card ready for inspection before entering the screening area.

