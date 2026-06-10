© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

TSA introduces e-Gate technology at Charlotte Douglas

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.,
Clara Ottati
Published June 10, 2026 at 3:05 PM EDT
TSA eGates in use at
Clara Ottati
/
WFAE
TSA eGates in use at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Travelers flying out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport may notice a new feature this summer at TSA checkpoints.

The Transportation Security Administration has installed electronic gates in eight TSA PreCheck lanes as part of a pilot program aimed at improving security and speeding up passenger screening. The gates work alongside TSA officers to verify travelers before they enter the checkpoint.

TSA Regional Spokesperson Carter Langston said since opening the new gates, passengers have responded well to the new technology.

"People are really happy with it," Langston said. "It does add quite a bit of efficiency in the checkpoint operation from from several perspectives, time being one of them."

TSA reminds travelers to have a REAL ID-compliant identification card ready for inspection before entering the screening area.
Tags
News from the Carolinas TSACharlotte Douglas International Airport
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.
Clara Ottati
Clara Ottati is a summer reporting intern at WFAE and student at Davidson College studying English and History. She served as staff writer and section editor at Davidson’s weekly newspaper, The Davidsonian.
See stories by Clara Ottati