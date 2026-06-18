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NEWS BRIEFS

Chester County approves temporary moratorium for data center projects

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published June 18, 2026 at 3:34 PM EDT

Chester County leaders are taking more time before considering new data center projects. WFAE’s Kenneth Lee has more on the latest local moratorium.

At its Monday meeting, County Council members approved a six-month pause on accepting data center applications. Officials say the pause will give the county time to study how data centers could affect power demand, local utilities, the environment, the economy and surrounding communities.

The move comes after Chester County recently adopted new zoning rules for data centers, including regulations on water use, noise and setbacks.

County officials say the pause is not a permanent rejection of data centers, but a chance to gather expert input and hear from residents.

Workshop dates and public participation details are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
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News from the Carolinas Chester County
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.