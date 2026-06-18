Chester County approves temporary moratorium for data center projects

Chester County leaders are taking more time before considering new data center projects. WFAE’s Kenneth Lee has more on the latest local moratorium.

At its Monday meeting, County Council members approved a six-month pause on accepting data center applications. Officials say the pause will give the county time to study how data centers could affect power demand, local utilities, the environment, the economy and surrounding communities.

The move comes after Chester County recently adopted new zoning rules for data centers, including regulations on water use, noise and setbacks.

County officials say the pause is not a permanent rejection of data centers, but a chance to gather expert input and hear from residents.

Workshop dates and public participation details are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

