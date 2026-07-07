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NEWS BRIEFS

Roy Cooper calls on Senate race candidate to drop out

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published July 7, 2026 at 1:44 PM EDT

North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Roy Cooper yesterday called on fellow Democrat Graham Platner to drop out of his Senate race in Maine.

Cooper’s comment on social media came after Politico reported that Platner had sexually assaulted a woman he was dating nearly five years ago.

Cooper wrote, "This goes beyond politics. These are disturbing allegations, and I believe Graham Platner should drop out of the race."

Platner said the allegations are false, but that he would take time to reflect on his campaign.
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News from the Carolinas Roy CooperU.S. Senate Race
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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