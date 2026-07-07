Roy Cooper calls on Senate race candidate to drop out

North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Roy Cooper yesterday called on fellow Democrat Graham Platner to drop out of his Senate race in Maine.

Cooper’s comment on social media came after Politico reported that Platner had sexually assaulted a woman he was dating nearly five years ago.

Cooper wrote, "This goes beyond politics. These are disturbing allegations, and I believe Graham Platner should drop out of the race."

Platner said the allegations are false, but that he would take time to reflect on his campaign.