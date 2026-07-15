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NEWS BRIEFS

Pineville Town Hall reopens after fatal crash forced closure

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published July 15, 2026 at 10:15 AM EDT
Pineville Town Hall
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Pineville Town Hall

Pineville Town Hall has reopened more than two months after a driver crashed into the building, forcing its closure.

The Pineville Town Council is expected to hold its meeting Wednesday night in its regular chambers for the first time since the April crash.

A 22-year-old driver was killed after losing control of an SUV and crashing into the Town Hall and library building. No one else was injured.

The crash caused significant damage to the facility, prompting a temporary closure while repairs were completed.
News from the Carolinas
WFAE staff and wire reports
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