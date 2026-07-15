Tillis calls compensation fund for Jan. 6 defendants 'stupid on stilts'

Confirmation hearings are scheduled to begin Wednesday for Todd Blanche’s nomination to become attorney general.

While Blanche’s handling of the Epstein files is expected to be a central issue during the hearings, another point of contention is a nearly $1.8 billion taxpayer-funded compensation program for people who claim they were unfairly targeted by the justice system, including those convicted for their roles in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis is among those raising concerns about the fund. His criticism comes after a federal judge this week criticized Blanche’s handling of the case in a ruling.

“It was a bad idea to begin with,” Tillis told CNN. “I think I referred to it as stupid on stilts. Now it even looks like judges agree with me. We need to get it off the books so that you all won't be asking that question and my colleagues who are up for reelection in November won't have to try and gloss over something that is fundamentally bad policy, unsustainable, and needs to be put back in a bottle.”