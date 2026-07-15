Charlotte animal shelter seeks adopters as overcrowding forces euthanasia

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control is again asking the community to adopt or foster dogs as the shelter struggles with overcrowding.

ACC spokesperson Melissa Knicely said the agency euthanized a dog Tuesday after kennel renovations reduced capacity by more than 30 spaces.

Knicely said several factors are contributing to the problem, including housing restrictions that prevent some people from owning dogs. Breed and weight limits also make it more difficult to place animals, resulting in longer stays at the shelter.

As dogs remain at the shelter longer, available space becomes increasingly limited, prompting renewed calls for adoptions and foster placements.