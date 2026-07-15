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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte animal shelter seeks adopters as overcrowding forces euthanasia

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published July 15, 2026 at 10:07 AM EDT
Dogs at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control on Byrum Drive.
Palmer Magri
/
WFAE
Dogs at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control on Byrum Drive.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control is again asking the community to adopt or foster dogs as the shelter struggles with overcrowding.

ACC spokesperson Melissa Knicely said the agency euthanized a dog Tuesday after kennel renovations reduced capacity by more than 30 spaces.

Knicely said several factors are contributing to the problem, including housing restrictions that prevent some people from owning dogs. Breed and weight limits also make it more difficult to place animals, resulting in longer stays at the shelter.

As dogs remain at the shelter longer, available space becomes increasingly limited, prompting renewed calls for adoptions and foster placements.
News from the Carolinas
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain