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'I'm so proud': Cabarrus County Veterans Day ceremony honors those who served

WFAE | By Elvis Menayese
Published November 11, 2026 at 7:20 PM EST
Uniformed men carrying flags in front of large brick building
Elvis Menayese
/
WFAE
A Veterans Day ceremony in Cabarrus County on Wednesday honored those who have served their country in the military.

A Veterans Day ceremony in Mount Pleasant on Wednesday honored local military veterans and highlighted their sacrifices.

Dozens of community members gathered outside the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society Museum as members of the Mount Pleasant Air Force Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps presented the American flag, Air Force flag and other flags.

Among those recognized was Air Force veteran Charles Rhodes.

"It's important to remember those who served before us because this is a free country because of what they have done," Rhodes said. "My father was a career soldier. I went in the military. Where I grew up, in Fayetteville, everybody was in the military. So it was just something everybody did to pay back for what the country's given us."

Rhode served as a doctor and often cared for the families of service members.

"I took care of people the best I could," Rhodes said. "Particularly when the pilots and the people who were with the airplanes were away, we took care of the families for them, so that was a reassurance for them. They didn't have to worry about what was going on back home."

Rhodes was one of three veterans recognized at the event. They were wrapped in quilts through the Quilts of Valor Foundation, which honors military service members and veterans. Colleen Sain is with the group.

"This country is thinking about them. We appreciate their service," Sain said. "There are still people who care about them. Our veterans are an important part of our country."

The ceremony drew family members and supporters, including Concord resident Melinda Shephard, who attended with her father. Shephard said seeing him honored was a meaningful experience.

"It's a great feeling," Shephard said. "I'm so proud of him. He works hard. He's just a great guy, so he's deserving."

The event concluded with community members ringing a bell in honor of loved ones and others who have served in the military.

Why I Served
On this Veterans Day, WFAE interviewed a dozen area veterans about why they served, and what life was like for them in the military and afterwards. From a Purple Heart veteran whose ship was nearly sunk by a U.S. ally to a woman who founded an organization for other female veterans, these conversations offer new insights into military service and the veterans in our community.

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News from the Carolinas veterans dayCabarrus County
Elvis Menayese
Elvis Menayese is a Report for America corps member covering issues involving race and equity for WFAE.
See stories by Elvis Menayese