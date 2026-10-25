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2026 Young 9 Sneaker Ball

2026 Young 9 Sneaker Ball

Join us on Tuesday, December 15, 2026, at The Revelry in Charlotte for the Young 9 Foundation's annual Sneaker Ball! This black-tie evening brings together community members for a night of dining, entertainment, and dancing in support of youth mental health and wellness.

Founded by Bryce Young, the Young 9 Foundation is committed to empowering young people and their support systems with resources that promote mental wellness and resilience.

Guests can look forward to a four-course seated dinner, celebrity servers featuring Bryce Young and his Carolina Panthers teammates, live and silent auctions, music, and dancing--all for a meaningful cause. Proceeds will benefit HopeWay, NAMI-Charlotte, and Crittenton.

Dress up, lace up your favorite sneakers, and join us for an inspiring evening dedicated to helping young people thrive!

The Revelry
500-10000
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 15 Dec 2026
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The Revelry
701 Keswick Ave #110
Charlotte, North Carolina 28206