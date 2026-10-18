The 20th Annual IDNutrition Lake Norman Half Marathon Turkey Trot 10K & 5K is how a lot of Lake Norman families start Thanksgiving. Everything happens at Life Fellowship Church in Cornelius, right off I-77 Exit 28: the half marathon starts at 7:30 AM, the 10K at 7:35 and the 5K at 7:40. The half is the only Thanksgiving Day half marathon within 150 miles of Charlotte, so if you want 13.1 before dinner, this is the one.

Walkers and strollers are welcome, kids under 4 walk free with a parent, and there are prizes for the best turkey costumes. Parking is free and on site, with plenty of room. Everybody gets a medal, a tech shirt and a collector's edition backpack, and every runner brings one non-perishable food item for the Human Health Project. We've done this every Thanksgiving since 2007. Prices go up after Oct 31.