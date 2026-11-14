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20th Annual Queen City Awards

20th Annual Queen City Awards

Get ready for one of the Carolinas’ most anticipated nights in entertainment, community, and culture as the 20th Annual Queen City Awards returns for a historic celebration of talent, impact, and achievement.

For two decades, the Queen City Awards has honored the artists, entrepreneurs, community leaders, creators, and influencers who continue to shape the culture and inspire the next generation. From music and media to business, fashion, comedy, film, and community service, this unforgettable evening shines a spotlight on the people making a real difference.

Experience an electrifying atmosphere filled with live performances, celebrity guests, red carpet moments, powerful recognition, networking opportunities, and unforgettable memories. Whether you’re an artist, business owner, supporter of the culture, or simply someone who loves excellence and entertainment, this is the place to be.

Oasis Shriners
$30 - $300
05:30 PM - 10:15 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Konnected Foundation INC
7049653434
thekonnectedfoundationinc@gmail.com
Www.queencityawards.com
Oasis Shriners
604 Doug Mayes Place
Charlotte, North Carolina 28262