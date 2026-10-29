Catawba Pottery Demonstrations with Keith Brown
Catawba Pottery Demonstrations with Keith Brown
Catawba potter and US Army veteran Keith "Little Bear" Brown demonstrates pottery techniques.
Held in conjunction with USC Lancaster's 21st Annual Native American Studies Celebration.
Native American Studies Center
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 4 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Native American Studies Center
803-313-7172
usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu
Native American Studies Center
119 S. Main St.Lancaster, South Carolina 29720
803-313-7172
usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu