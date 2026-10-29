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Catawba Pottery Demonstrations with Keith Brown

Catawba Pottery Demonstrations with Keith Brown

Catawba potter and US Army veteran Keith "Little Bear" Brown demonstrates pottery techniques.

Held in conjunction with USC Lancaster's 21st Annual Native American Studies Celebration.

Native American Studies Center
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 4 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Native American Studies Center
803-313-7172
usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu
Native American Studies Center (USC Lancaster)
Native American Studies Center
119 S. Main St.
Lancaster, South Carolina 29720
803-313-7172
usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu
www.sc.edu/lancaster/nas