Cultivating Connections: Fall Harvest Celebration

In this family-friendly event, learn about Indigenous seasonal harvest practices and traditional foodways, delve into the folklore and history of the jack-o'-lantern with Folklorist Dr. Stephen Criswell, hear about ancient Celtic harvest lore and seasonal traditions from Master Gardener Claudia Heinemann-Priest, and enjoy hands-on activities beginning around 1 p.m. that include enjoy child-friendly pumpkin carving, seed harvesting, and planting demonstrations.

Admission is free and open to the public!