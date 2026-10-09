Cultivating Connections: Fall Harvest Celebration
Cultivating Connections: Fall Harvest Celebration
In this family-friendly event, learn about Indigenous seasonal harvest practices and traditional foodways, delve into the folklore and history of the jack-o'-lantern with Folklorist Dr. Stephen Criswell, hear about ancient Celtic harvest lore and seasonal traditions from Master Gardener Claudia Heinemann-Priest, and enjoy hands-on activities beginning around 1 p.m. that include enjoy child-friendly pumpkin carving, seed harvesting, and planting demonstrations.
Admission is free and open to the public!
Native American Studies Center
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Native American Studies Center
803-313-7172
usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu
Native American Studies Center
119 S. Main St.Lancaster, South Carolina 29720
803-313-7172
usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu