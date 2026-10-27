Fight for Air Climb
Fight for Air Climb
Step up for lung health at the American Lung Association's 2027 Fight For Air Climb! Join us at The Vue in Uptown Charlotte as we climb 51 floors to raise funds and awareness for lung health, clean air; and the fight against lung disease. Every step brings us closer to healthier lungs and a healthier future!
The VUE
15
08:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 10 Apr 2027
Event Supported By
American Lung Association in North Carolina
19802376611
india.sadler@lung.org
The VUE
215 N Pine StCharlotte, North Carolina 28202
9802376611
india.sadler@lung.org