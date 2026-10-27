© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fight for Air Climb

Fight for Air Climb

Step up for lung health at the American Lung Association's 2027 Fight For Air Climb! Join us at The Vue in Uptown Charlotte as we climb 51 floors to raise funds and awareness for lung health, clean air; and the fight against lung disease. Every step brings us closer to healthier lungs and a healthier future!

The VUE
15
08:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 10 Apr 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

American Lung Association in North Carolina
19802376611
india.sadler@lung.org
The VUE
215 N Pine St
Charlotte, North Carolina 28202
9802376611
india.sadler@lung.org
https://action.lung.org/site/TR?fr_id=25398&amp;pg=entry