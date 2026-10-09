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Frankenstein

Frankenstein

Who is the real monster?
This October, Theatre Charlotte brings a haunting new perspective to Mary Shelley’s classic with Nick Dear’s acclaimed adaptation of Frankenstein. Follow the abandoned Creature as he confronts his creator and searches for belonging in a story of creation, revenge, and what it means to be human.

Theatre Charlotte
24-40
Every week through Nov 15, 2026.
Sunday: 02:30 PM - 04:30 PM
Wednesday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
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Event Supported By

Theatre Charlotte
7043763777
info@theatrecharlotte.org
https://www.theatrecharlotte.org

Artist Group Info

jackie@theatrecharlotte.org
Theatre Charlotte
501 Queens Road
Charlotte, North Carolina 28207
7043763777
jackie@theatrecharlotte.org
https://www.theatrecharlotte.org