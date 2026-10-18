Gardens Begin with a Dream

Join fellow garden enthusiasts, experts and novices alike for a garden design symposium on Saturday January 30, 2027. This event is presented by NC Extension and the Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association of Union County at the Union County Agricultural and Event Center in Monroe, NC.

There will be presentations from four celebrated plant experts on topics from design, plants for sun, shade and how to integrate trees and shrubs into your landscape. The day will also include vendors and exhibitors, lunch and coffee.This event offers an excellent opportunity to expand your knowledge, network with like-minded individuals, and gain inspiration and practical information for your garden projects.