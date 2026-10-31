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House of Mercy 4th Annual World AIDS Day Luncheon

House of Mercy 4th Annual World AIDS Day Luncheon

Join House of Mercy for our 4th Annual World AIDS Day Luncheon on December 1, 2026, in Belmont, NC, as we recognize World AIDS Day, a global day of generosity and giving back. This meaningful event brings together community leaders, advocates, healthcare professionals, donors, and supporters to honor those we have lost to HIV/AIDS, support people living with HIV/AIDS, and celebrate the progress being made in our community.

tuesday, December 1st, 2026

11:30 AM - 1:00 Pm

Event Location:

First United Methodist Church (Belmont)

Carpenter Hall

807 S. Point Road, Belmont, NC 28012

Guests will hear inspiring stories and learn how stable housing and supportive services are helping people living with HIV/AIDS build greater stability and independence. The luncheon will also feature a 50-inch smart TV raffle, art auction, and other exciting opportunities to participate and support House of Mercy!

Whether you attend, sponsor the luncheon, or donate, your support helps House of Mercy provide housing, case management, transportation, and supportive services that make stability possible. Registration closes November 17 2026.

Have questions? Email Peytan at pmedlock@thehouseofmercy.org or call (704) 825 - 4711 ext. 6

First United Methodist Church (Belmont)
$30
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Tue, 1 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

House of Mercy
7048254711 ext.6
pmedlock@thehouseofmercy.org
thehouseofmercy.og
First United Methodist Church (Belmont)
807 S. Point Road
Belmont, North Carolina 28012
7048254711 ext. 6
pmedlock@thehouseofmercy.org
https://secure.qgiv.com/for/wadluncheon26/event/4thannualworldaidsdayluncheon/