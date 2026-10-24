“‘Our’ Story" Virtual Lecture

“‘Our’ Story: How the Wampanoag Village of Patuxet became Plymouth Colony and the Thanksgiving Myth” Paula Peters (Mashpee Wampanoag), Co-owner of SmokeSygnals and Communications and Programs Manager for the Native Land Conservancy

The Mayflower arrived in 1620, but the critical backstory of Plymouth colony is rarely told. In this presentation, Peters will examine how the treaty with Plymouth Colony undermined the sovereignty of the Wampanoag people and why 100 Wampanoag warriors crashed the colonists first harvest feast.

Presented virtually. To attend via Zoom, register via this link: https://bit.ly/47KDi7g