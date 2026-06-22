An evening of elegance, storytelling, and purpose...where every detail blooms with intention.

Hosted by Ashley Harkrader of Whimsy Wheels, Petal & Purpose brings together a community of women, stories of strength, and unforgettable experiences....all in support of Safe Alliance.

✨ Live painting

✨ A build-your-own flower bar

✨ Wine pairing experience

✨ Stories that will stay with you

The Petal & Purpose Benefit is a gathering of compassionate hearts committed to breaking the cycles of sexual assault, domestic violence, and human trafficking. Like a garden, healing requires intention, nurturing, and time. Through your presence and support, you provide the sunlight, soil, and care necessary for survivors not only to recover, but to truly flourish.

Because every flower has a story… and this night is about honoring them.

Seats are limited, don’t miss your place at the table. 🌸