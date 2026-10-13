© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

TGIA Topgolf Tee-off

TGIA Topgolf Tee-off

Tee Up for a Great Cause! 💙
Talented Girls in Action (TGIA) is excited to invite you to our Annual Topgolf Fundraiser on November 15th! Join us for an afternoon of fun, friendly competition, and community impact as we come together to invest in the next generation of leaders.

Your participation helps TGIA continue empowering girls through mentorship, STEM education, financial literacy, career readiness, and leadership development. You'll also have the opportunity to hear about the impact our program is making in the lives of the girls we serve and learn more about the importance of investing in their futures.

topgolf charlotte southwest
$25
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Talented Girls in Action
7046596943
ljones337@tgiainc.org
tgiainc.org
topgolf charlotte southwest
8024 Savoy Corporate dr
Charlotte, North Carolina 28278
(704) 612-4745
topgolf.com