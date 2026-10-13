TGIA Topgolf Tee-off

Tee Up for a Great Cause! 💙

Talented Girls in Action (TGIA) is excited to invite you to our Annual Topgolf Fundraiser on November 15th! Join us for an afternoon of fun, friendly competition, and community impact as we come together to invest in the next generation of leaders.

Your participation helps TGIA continue empowering girls through mentorship, STEM education, financial literacy, career readiness, and leadership development. You'll also have the opportunity to hear about the impact our program is making in the lives of the girls we serve and learn more about the importance of investing in their futures.