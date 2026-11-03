Wedgewood Church Presents: The 5th Annual International Holiday Bazaar

Wedgewood Church: A Social Justice Community is excited to partner with the Latin American Coalition for our 5th Annual International Holiday Bazaar! Join us for an afternoon of meaningful holiday shopping, delicious food and community connection while supporting local artisans, small businesses and immigrant and refugee families in Charlotte.

The International Holiday Bazaar is far more than a seasonal market. It is a gathering grounded in dignity, solidarity and welcome. Each artisan, each handmade item and each shared conversation reflects our belief that a more just and compassionate Charlotte is built through relationships, mutual support and collective care.

Rooted in Wedgewood's commitment to social justice and belonging, the Bazaar creates opportunities for refugee and immigrant artisans to share their cultural traditions, generate income and build community. It is a space where creativity and culture meet compassion, and where neighbors can learn from one another in ways that strengthen the fabric of our shared community.

WHAT TO EXPECT

- Beautiful handmade gifts, artwork, jewelry and crafts from local and international artisans

- Food and flavors celebrating global cultures and traditions

- Opportunities to support immigrant and refugee entrepreneurs and local small businesses

- A welcoming space centered on community, connection and shared celebration

WHY IT MATTERS

This year's Bazaar is a fundraiser benefiting the Latin American Coalition and its work supporting immigrant and refugee communities in Charlotte.

Participating vendors can showcase their creativity and connect with new customers without paying a participation fee. Immigrant and refugee vendors keep 100% of their sales, while other participating vendors are encouraged to make a donation supporting the Coalition's programs.

By shopping at the Bazaar, you're doing more than finding meaningful holiday gifts. You're supporting small businesses, celebrating cultural diversity and helping strengthen our community.

Bring your friends and family, shop for meaningful holiday gifts, and celebrate the season while making a difference in the lives of our newest neighbors.

We can’t wait to see you there!