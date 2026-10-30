"Why We Serve" Exhibit Reception
"Why We Serve" Exhibit Reception
Special reception in honor of the exhibit “Why We Serve: Native Americans in the United States Armed Forces." Organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service in collaboration with the National Museum of the American Indian, this exhibit takes a comprehensive look at Native military involvement and explores Native American military service from its origins to the modern day.
Held in conjunction with USC Lancaster's 21st Annual Native American Studies Celebration.
Native American Studies Center
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Wed, 4 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Native American Studies Center
803-313-7172
usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu
Native American Studies Center
119 S. Main St.Lancaster, South Carolina 29720
803-313-7172
usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu