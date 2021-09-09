Man Wanted For Murders In Charlotte And Greensboro Arrested

GREENSBORO — Police have apprehended a man wanted for homicides in Charlotte and Greensboro over three days, according to a news release Thursday.

The Greensboro Police Department said Malek Anthony Moore, 29, was arrested on a local street without incident after receiving a phone call from a resident. Moore is being held without bond in the Guilford County jail and it wasn't immediately known if he has an attorney.

Moore was wanted for first-degree murder in the death of Christian Mbimba, 21, of Nashville, Tennessee, on Sept. 3 in Greensboro. Police officers found Mbimba’s body in the street.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police also wanted Moore for first-degree murder in connection with a death in Charlotte on Monday.

Late Wednesday, the FBI announced it was joining Greensboro police and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in the search for Moore.