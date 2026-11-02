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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte youth curfew now in effect

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published November 2, 2026 at 8:08 AM EST
Large group of teenagers gathers in Romare Bearden Park.
CMPD
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Large group of teenagers gathers in Romare Bearden Park.

Charlotte’s new youth curfew takes effect Sunday as part of a 10-month pilot program.

The curfew requires anyone younger than 18 to be off public streets and out of public spaces between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. each night.

The ordinance includes exceptions for teens who are accompanied by a parent or guardian, traveling to or from work or school-related activities, or responding to an emergency.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say officers will focus on groups of teens who are out at night.
Crime & Justice
WFAE staff and wire reports
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