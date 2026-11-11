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NEWS BRIEFS

Indian Land man pleads guilty in antisemitic vandalism at Charlotte Jewish complex

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published November 11, 2026 at 11:27 AM EST

An Indian Land, South Carolina, man pleaded guilty Tuesday to defacing buildings at Charlotte’s Shalom Park Jewish community complex earlier this year, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Federal prosecutors said 24-year-old Dalton Ray Mullis placed threatening antisemitic flyers at the Providence Road complex in January. The flyers were posted on the Charlotte Jewish Day School, the Holocaust Memorial and an employee building.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the flyers depicted a hangman’s noose, a swastika and a Totenkopf, or “death’s head,” a symbol historically associated with Nazi Germany and the SS.

Mullis remains in federal custody.

A sentencing date has not been been set.
Crime & Justice
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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