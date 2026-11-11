Indian Land man pleads guilty in antisemitic vandalism at Charlotte Jewish complex

An Indian Land, South Carolina, man pleaded guilty Tuesday to defacing buildings at Charlotte’s Shalom Park Jewish community complex earlier this year, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Federal prosecutors said 24-year-old Dalton Ray Mullis placed threatening antisemitic flyers at the Providence Road complex in January. The flyers were posted on the Charlotte Jewish Day School, the Holocaust Memorial and an employee building.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the flyers depicted a hangman’s noose, a swastika and a Totenkopf, or “death’s head,” a symbol historically associated with Nazi Germany and the SS.

Mullis remains in federal custody.

A sentencing date has not been been set.