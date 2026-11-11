Inmate dies after hospitalization from Mecklenburg County Detention Center

A 65-year-old inmate died Tuesday after being in custody at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office said Christopher Green had been jailed without bond since August.

The Sheriff’s Office said Green requested a medical screening on Oct. 29 and was transported to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center. Officials said his hospitalization was not the result of any interaction with detention staff or other jail residents.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.

A cause of death has not been released.