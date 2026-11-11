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NEWS BRIEFS

Inmate dies after hospitalization from Mecklenburg County Detention Center

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published November 11, 2026 at 11:25 AM EST

A 65-year-old inmate died Tuesday after being in custody at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office said Christopher Green had been jailed without bond since August.

The Sheriff’s Office said Green requested a medical screening on Oct. 29 and was transported to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center. Officials said his hospitalization was not the result of any interaction with detention staff or other jail residents.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.

A cause of death has not been released.
Crime & Justice
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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