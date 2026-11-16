Child dies after house fire in Kannapolis

A 12-year-old child died Saturday after being rescued from a house fire in Kannapolis, according to WBTV.

The fire happened around 1 p.m. Saturday on Polo Avenue near Richard Avenue.

Officials said firefighters arrived at the home and found the child, who was removed from the house shortly afterward. The child was flown to a regional burn center for specialized treatment but died later that evening.

A second person injured in the fire remains hospitalized, officials said.