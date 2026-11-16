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NEWS BRIEFS

Child dies after house fire in Kannapolis

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published November 16, 2026 at 6:47 AM EST

A 12-year-old child died Saturday after being rescued from a house fire in Kannapolis, according to WBTV.

The fire happened around 1 p.m. Saturday on Polo Avenue near Richard Avenue.

Officials said firefighters arrived at the home and found the child, who was removed from the house shortly afterward. The child was flown to a regional burn center for specialized treatment but died later that evening.

A second person injured in the fire remains hospitalized, officials said.
Crime & Justice
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain