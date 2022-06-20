© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

CMS paid $12,000 for outside lawyer to investigate former Superintendent Winston

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published June 20, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT
CMS board voting 0419.jpeg
Ann Doss Helms
/
WFAE
The CMS board voted April 19 to release part of Superintendent Earnest Winston's personnel file after voting 7-2 to fire him.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board paid $12,000 for an outside lawyer's report on former Superintendent Earnest Winston's performance, a recently released bill shows.

This spring, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board hired Asheville lawyer K. Dean Shatley to investigate concerns about Winston’s performance. Shatley’s report, released when the board fired Winston in April, documented mistakes and flawed decisions. But Shatley found no clear breaches of Winston’s contract that would have allowed the board to fire him without severance pay.

earnest_winston.jpg
Education
Letter shows internal strife between CMS board, ex-superintendent dates back to last year
Sarah Delia

In response to a public record request from WFAE, CMS recently released the tab for Shatley’s work. His firm billed CMS $12,050.

The board voted to fire Winston for convenience and pay him almost $577,000 over the coming two years, as his contract requires. The board released parts of his personnel file, including Shatley’s report and Winston’s most recent evaluation, to explain that decision.

Sign up for our Education Newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

Education Charlotte Mecklenburg SchoolsEarnest Winston
Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
See stories by Ann Doss Helms